Keep on Learning: A Chat with WC-ALL’s Anna Wolgast

Suppose you are curious about the dynamics of the current Supreme Court or fascinated with Eastern Shore dragonflies. In that case, Washington College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning (WC-ALL) might have just the extended learning class for you. And, guess what, no tests.

WC-ALL, a peer-led, self-supported autonomous department of the College, has been attended by thousands of adults who want to learn for the joy of it. Classes meet once a week for 4 to 6 weeks and is self-funded through membership fees and activity charges.

For those interested in the classes, Wolgast recommends the Fall 2021 Showcase at 4 pm Tuesday, August 10 at Hotchkiss Recital Hall, Gibson Center for the Arts on the WC Campus. Instructors will be present to discuss their courses, and registration will also be available.

Another popular feature of WC-All is “Learn at Lunches,” and the opportunity to have lunch and socialize with lecturers and friends. Because Hynson Lounge is slated for classes, lunches will be held at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club.



The Spy caught up with the incoming Chair of WC-ALL Anna Wolgast, and talked about the program offered this Fall, excited that after a year of Zoom courses due to the pandemic, the majority of courses will return to on-site classrooms.

Wolgast is amazed by the talent pool available in the Chestertown community.

“We were at the Farmer’s Market to sign up people and tell them about our courses and we wrote down names of an astrophysicist, an epidemiologist who works on global epidemiological issues, and a former US counter-terrorism expert in the Middle East. I mean, really, where else does this happen?”

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For online registration for any of the 19 courses, go here. Registration is open from July 26 to August 18. Please note that in-person WC-ALL events require attendees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or wear a mask covering the nose and mouth. Masks are optional but recommended for vaccinated attendees. For the Fall 2021 Course Catalogue, go here.