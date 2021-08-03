Academy Art Museum Announces August Exhibitions

The Academy Art Museum in Easton is excited to open two new exhibitions on August 6 with an opening reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. coinciding with Easton’s First Friday events. Both exhibitions will be available for viewing through October 3, 2021.

Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama, featuring works by critically acclaimed mid-to-late 20th century and contemporary artists, including Helen Frankenthaler, Judy Pfaff, Pablo Picasso, Howardena Pindell and Martin Puryear, explores the meditative dimension of the creative process. The works in the exhibition reveal the artistic predicament of deeply considering the nature and form of a chosen subject and re-articulating the subject in a transformative way. Much like the artist, the viewer is invited to first observe closely, then consider the wider context of each work, following the formal and stylistic threads the artists offer in their respective visual languages. Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama offers comparisons between works from the major movements of the 20th century, from European Abstraction and Abstract Expressionism to Feminist Art.

Recent Photography Acquisitions and Highlights from the Permanent Collection presents new and exciting additions of photographic works to the Museum’s Permanent Collection, alongside existing masterworks from the vault. Including prints by artists Ansel Adams, Aaron Siskind, Berenice Abbott, William Eggleston, John Gossage, Lisette Model, Eadweard Muybridge, Robert Rauschenberg and others, the selection offers an introduction to creative, historical and methodological motifs in 19th and 20th-century photography, celebrating the artists’ diverse thematic inquiries through the medium and their technical virtuosity.

“We are thrilled to share these works with the public as our Permanent Collection grows. Without the support of Museum’s Collection Society and other donors, we would not be able to strengthen the Museum’s collection as we have over the last few years,” comments Sarah Jesse, Director of the Academy Art Museum.

These exhibitions are sponsored by Talbot Arts, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. The Museum is open daily, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Free Day), Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and First Friday from 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (free between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.), and on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.