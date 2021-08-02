Website Workshops for Small Businesses, Artists and Nonprofits

Have you ever wanted to learn about the website development platform, Squarespace? Steve Lingeman of Easton, founder of the Photo Easton website and the “Photos for Food Banks Project,” will be offering workshops this fall at the Oxford Community Center to introduce small businesses and nonprofits a basic five-week introduction to Squarespace to create their own websites.

“The Squarespace website platform offers it all – from a simple portfolio capability to a full-blown shopping cart system, email marketing, and SEO (Search Engine Optimization) such as Google, Yahoo and MS Bing. This will be an easy-to-follow course. All students enrolled should have at least a basic website of their own at the end of 5 weeks and be able to maintain it,” states Lingeman.

A five-week workshop on the basics will be held on Wednesdays, September 8, 15, 22, 29, and October 6th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and on Wednesdays, October 13, 20, 27, November 3rd and 10th, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Basics include understanding the Squarespace platform and using it to reach your audience, selecting a template, preparing written content and photographs, editing content, launching your website, and interfacing with Facebook and Instagram.

A six-session advanced workshop will be held on January 12, 19, 26, and February 2, 9, and 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The advanced class will cover how to set up your shopping cart system, product pages, more SEO – Search Engine Optimization, and some Facebook and Instagram marketing and advertising. Also, time permitting, the workshop will cover setting up email marketing and contact management. The first session in the advanced class will be a review of the previous course.

Lingeman will also offer “Support Packs” – various levels of support – all of which will be conducted using the screen sharing capability of ZOOM which allows him to teach by screen sharing. The advanced course in January 2022 will teach the shopping cart side of Squarespace for those who want to sell their wares or offer services and be paid using credit cards. Squarespace is a seamless platform from end to end.

All workshops will be held at the Oxford Community Center in Oxford with an option for virtual participation through ZOOM. Parking is in the rear; enter through the rear entrance near the center of the building or the front door on the street side. Participants should have a laptop with WiFi and either Apple or MS Windows 10 with the latest updates. All reasonable social distancing guidelines and Covid-19 prevention will be followed for participants safety.

“The value of these workshops is to create an interactive online presence. Learning how to build your site will give you the skillset to easily maintain it – a skill that can save you a lot of money. Once you master the basics, you can move onto building a web store shopping cart system with the advanced workshop,” Lingeman comments.

Steve Lingeman was the owner-operator of two graphics-related companies, as well as printed professionally (large format) for over 30 photographers in Southern Connecticut and Westchester County, New York.

For information about costs and to register, visit www.stevelingeman.com/workshop-descriptions.