Baltimore Magazine: Mid-Shore Author Lydia Woolever Digs Deep into Maryland Crab Industry

One of the Spy’s favorite Baltimore Magazine authors, Lydia Woolever, has once again made the Eastern Shore the focus of her latest article as she tackles the complex crab industry attempting to keep up with consumer demand.

“In Maryland, the commercial blue crab harvest is now worth more than three times that of oysters and rockfish combined, with some 34 million pounds harvested in 2019, at a dockside value of more than $56 million. As of press time, a bushel of males exceeded $300, while a pound of meat peaked at $50—driven in part by the coronavirus pandemic, during which local consumers flocked for carry-out crabs as a source of comfort.”

Read the full article here.