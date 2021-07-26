Spy COVID-19 July 26 Update

*New cases in last 24 hours.
The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.
Key points for today
• The state’s average positivity rate and number of patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 have been on an upward trend over the past three weeks.
• Maryland’s average positivity rate has been above 2% for two days.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 466,205, an increase of 256 in the last 24 hours.
• In the last 24 hours, one person died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 9,589.
• Hospitalizations are at 168, down 5 from yesterday. There are 131 patients in acute care beds and 37 in intensive care.
