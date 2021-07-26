Adkins Mystery Monday: What Plant Makes this Mature Fruit?

Happy Mystery Monday! Can you identify this plant from its maturing fruits? Hint: it is an evergreen shrub that grows in the woods.

Last week, we highlighted the black cherry, Prunus serotina! Black cherry trees can grow to 80 feet tall and grow in full to part sun. These juicy fruits provide an important food source for birds in the summer.

