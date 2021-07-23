UM Shore Regional Health-Late Summer/Fall 2021 Labor and Delivery Courses

The Birthing Center at UM Shore Regional Health will be hosting virtual courses to discuss:

Labor & Delivery — Jessica Pretzler, RN

Tuesday, August 10 at 5 p.m.

• Signs labor is near • Positions

• Stages of labor • Medical procedures

• Labor contractions • Recovery

• Comfort techniques/pain management

Breastfeeding — Julie Callahan, RN

Thursday, September 16 at 6 p.m.

• Tips and techniques, latch and positioning, maintaining milk supply

New Mom, New Baby — Jaimi Hall, RN

Tuesday, September 21 at 6 p.m.

• Care for Baby – Feeding, diapering, circumcision care, infant safety

• Care for Mom – Postpartum care, emotions, returning to work

Please register for the courses of your choice at 410-822-1000, ext. 5200, with your name and phone number so we can share login credentials as the date nears.