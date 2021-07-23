MENU

Sections

More

July 23, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Health Health Notes

UM Shore Regional Health-Late Summer/Fall 2021 Labor and Delivery Courses

by Leave a Comment

Share

The Birthing Center at UM Shore Regional Health will be hosting virtual courses to discuss:

Labor & Delivery — Jessica Pretzler, RN
Tuesday, August 10 at 5 p.m.
• Signs labor is near                                                  • Positions
• Stages of labor                                                         • Medical procedures
• Labor contractions                                                 • Recovery
• Comfort techniques/pain management

Breastfeeding — Julie Callahan, RN
Thursday, September 16 at 6 p.m.
• Tips and techniques, latch and positioning, maintaining milk supply

New Mom, New Baby — Jaimi Hall, RN
Tuesday, September 21 at 6 p.m.
• Care for Baby – Feeding, diapering, circumcision care, infant safety
• Care for Mom – Postpartum care, emotions, returning to work

Please register for the courses of your choice at 410-822-1000, ext. 5200, with your name and phone number so we can share login credentials as the date nears.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later