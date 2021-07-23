UM Shore Regional Health-Late Summer/Fall 2021 Labor and Delivery Courses

The Birthing Center at UM Shore Regional Health will be hosting virtual courses to discuss:
Labor & Delivery — Jessica Pretzler, RN
Tuesday, August 10 at 5 p.m.
• Signs labor is near • Positions
• Stages of labor • Medical procedures
• Labor contractions • Recovery
• Comfort techniques/pain management
Breastfeeding — Julie Callahan, RN
Thursday, September 16 at 6 p.m.
• Tips and techniques, latch and positioning, maintaining milk supply
New Mom, New Baby — Jaimi Hall, RN
Tuesday, September 21 at 6 p.m.
• Care for Baby – Feeding, diapering, circumcision care, infant safety
• Care for Mom – Postpartum care, emotions, returning to work
Please register for the courses of your choice at 410-822-1000, ext. 5200, with your name and phone number so we can share login credentials as the date nears.
