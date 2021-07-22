Kent County Health and Wellness Expo Set for October 14

HomePorts, Inc. in partnership with the Kent County Health Department, the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, and Kent County Parks and Recreation, will hold the annual Health and Wellness Expo on Thursday, October 14, 2021, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Kent County Community Center in Worton.

The Expo, which is free and open to the public, is the largest held in this area. The event will highlight over 75 community resources offering the latest health, wellness and safety information. It is a one-stop opportunity for busy individuals and families of all ages. Features include:

Free health screenings

Free Morning Refreshments

Flu Shots

Over 75 Exhibitors, both non-profit organizations and local businesses

Printed Program

Transportation Available

The center’s gym will be transformed into a large exhibit hall, with tables staffed by professionals offering a wide variety of information and guidance on local services. To request sponsorship or exhibitor information, contact Chrissy Nelson at 410-708-4938 or email chrissynelsonrn@yahoo.com. The deadline for exhibitor sign-up is September 15.

“People of all ages benefit from this event. It’s the perfect place to find answers to health questions and learn about local services. Everyone will come away with practical information, I guarantee, and will be better prepared to manage their own health and their family’s health,” said Courtney Sjostrom, HomePorts’ Board of Directors President.

HomePorts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization providing adults in greater Kent County, Maryland, age 55 and above, with a wide range of services they want and need to remain safe and confident living in their own homes. Founded in 2008, HomePorts is among a rapidly-growing number of member-driven “villages” developing around the country. HomePorts is supported by annual membership fees from more than 80 households and contributions. Financial assistance is available.

For more information, email karen@homeports.org or visit www.homeports.org.