Meditation Groups Meeting in Person

The Insight Meditation Community of Chestertown is offering two meditation groups each week. The Tuesday evening group meets at 6:00 p.m. at the Unitarian/Universalist Fellowship on Gateway Drive, just North of Chestertown off Route 213. The Friday morning group meets at 9:00 a.m. at Sumner Hall on South Queen Street. Newcomers are welcome to attend either group. It’s a good time for those who are new to meditation, or need a refresher, to join either group. We will be offering guided meditation instructions, and the Friday group will be reading an introductory book: Seeking the Heart of Wisdom, by Joseph Goldstein and Jack Kornfield. For further information, check our web site at imc-chestertown.org, or call Anne Briggs at 410-778-1746.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.