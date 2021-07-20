Meditation Groups Meeting in Person

The Insight Meditation Community of Chestertown is offering two meditation groups each week. The Tuesday evening group meets at 6:00 p.m. at the Unitarian/Universalist Fellowship on Gateway Drive, just North of Chestertown off Route 213. The Friday morning group meets at 9:00 a.m. at Sumner Hall on South Queen Street. Newcomers are welcome to attend either group. It’s a good time for those who are new to meditation, or need a refresher, to join either group. We will be offering guided meditation instructions, and the Friday group will be reading an introductory book: Seeking the Heart of Wisdom, by Joseph Goldstein and Jack Kornfield. For further information, check our web site at imc-chestertown.org, or call Anne Briggs at 410-778-1746.