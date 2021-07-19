Letter to Editor: Chester River Chorale Supports Minary’s Dream Project

The Chester River Chorale (CRC) stands in support of Minary’s Dream Alliance (MDA) and their plans for the Frank M. Jarman American Legion property.

MDA’s mission is “to transform the lives of youth, families, and communities through education, resource development, and community engagement.” CRC’s mission is “to provide opportunity, education, and inspiration for amateur singers to strive for artistic excellence. We entertain diverse audiences and enrich the cultural life of the community.”

The CRC Board sees many ways where these missions can be mutually supportive. Our members have participated with the excellent programs MDA has been running this past year in the American Legion building, including the food for seniors initiative. Members of our Board and singers have also contributed financially to the astonishing total of money that MDA was able to raise in support of purchasing the Legion property.

A couple months ago, CRC made arrangements with MDA to use the American Legion building as our new rehearsal home for our long-awaited reopening planned for this fall. While CRC is grateful for the years of rehearsal hosting provided by Heron Point, we had high hopes that a new partnership with MDA would be mutually beneficial – allowing us to support another local nonprofit, and opening up new performance partnerships with the community.

We are deeply saddened that neighbors and members of the Chesmar Estates Group have decided to mount a challenge to MDA’s use of the property, and so late in the game. Our own plans to partner with MDA to further both of our consonant missions are now threatened, and the Chorale’s plans for a new season put on hold. But more importantly, the challenge threatens the ongoing good work of MDA.

The Chester River Chorale unequivocally believes in MDA’s mission and the vision they have to support our community in the American Legion building, and several of our Board members will attend Monday’s Zoning Appeals Board meeting in support of MDA.

Andrea Buntz Neiman

President, Chester River Chorale Board

On behalf of the CRC Board & Artistic Leadership