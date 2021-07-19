Adkins Mystery Monday: What Tree Produces this Fruit?

Happy Mystery Monday! What native tree is producing these fruits?
Last week, we highlighted a spring peeper in summer! Spring peepers (Pseudacris crucifer) have a distinct “x” on their backs and are a light tan color. In the spring, you hear their high pitched calls more often than you see them. Did you know that their vocal sac is almost the same size as their body? No wonder they can make such a loud sound!
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. Please give them here.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.