Academy Art Museum Announces August Events

EXHIBITIONS

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by Talbot Arts, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 4 p.m.

Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama

August 6 – October 4, 2021

First Friday Reception: August 6, 2021, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama features works by critically acclaimed mid-to-late 20th century and contemporary artists, including Helen Frankenthaler, Judy Pfaff, Pablo Picasso, Martin Puryear, and Howardena Pindell, and explores the meditative dimension of the creative process. The works in the exhibition reveal the artistic predicament of deeply considering the nature and form of a chosen subject and re-articulating the subject in a transformative way. Much like the artist, the viewer is invited to first observe closely, then consider the wider context of each work, following the formal and stylistic threads the artists offer in their respective visual languages. Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama offers comparisons between works from the major movements of the 20th century, from European Abstraction and Abstract Expressionism to Feminist Art.

Miró in New York, 1947:

Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17

Through July 8, 2021 (online through August 1, 2021)

Miró in New York, 1947: Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17 explores a group of little-known etchings Joan Miró made with influential British printmaker Stanley William Hayter at Atelier 17, the New York outpost of his seminal printmaking studio in Paris. The exhibition catalogue includes the wide breadth of experimental and collaborative work done at Atelier 17, with pieces by Fred Becker, Terry Haass, Gabor Peterdi, Anne Ryan, Yves Tanguy, Helen Phillips, Alice Trumbull-Mason, and others, all of whom worked in Atelier 17 alongside Hayter and Miró.

Norma Morgan: Enchanted World

Through August 1, 2021

Norma Morgan: Enchanted World is an exhibition of the late artist’s prints, watercolors, paintings and drawings, and spans over 30 years of her prolific yet under-studied career. The exhibition catalog will feature essays by art historians Dr. Amalia Amaki and Dr. Christina Weyl.

ADULT CLASSES

Adult Class Scholarships – Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Pastels, Watercolor, and much more.

All Materials are Included. Contact Katie Cassidy for details at wkmcgarry@verizon.net for further information. Visit academyartmuseum.org for a full listing of classes. Scholarships are made possible through a generous grant from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.

Beyond Pencil and Brush – Enriching your Toolbox

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick sherylartist@gmail.com

Four-Day Workshop: August 2-5

Three-Day Workshops: September 21-23 and October 19-21

Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

6th Annual Summer Challenge via Zoom! – A Painting a Day for 14 Days

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly www.dianeduboismullaly.com

3 Weeks: August 5, 12, 19

Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Workshop: ZOOM – The Business of Art-Get Your Finances Organized!

Instructor: Bernard Dellario bernie.dellario@gmail.com

1 Day Workshop: August 6

Thursday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Workshop: Individual Still Life Creations

Instructor: Meg Walsh megwalshart@gmail.com www.megwalsh.com

Two-Day Workshop: August 7 and 8

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Pastel Workshop: Beautiful Beaches, Skies and Seascapes

Instructor: Katie Cassidy wkmcgarry@verizon.net

Three-Day Workshop: August 10, 11 and 12

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Printmaking: Gel Plate Variations

Instructor: Rosemary Cooley rcooley1@mac.com

Three-Day Workshop: August 13, 14 and 15

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Craft Workshop: Dollhouse Doll Making

Instructor: Maggii Sarfaty maggiipaints1@yahoo.com

Two-Day Workshop: August 17 and 18

Tuesday and Wednesday, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Workshop: Plein Air Landscape Painting

Instructor: Bernard Dellario bernie.dellario@gmail.com

3 Days: August 20, 21 and 22

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturdays en Plein Air!

Mentor: Diane DuBois Mullaly www.dianeduboismullaly.com

Monthly: The last Saturday of each month, April through October, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

FREE to members of the Museum. No registration required.

CHILDREN’S CLASSES

MIX IT UP – Creating and Experimenting

Ages 9-14

Instructor: Susan Horsey

Monday–Friday, August 2–6

10:00 a.m. –12:00 noon

Video Wizardry

Ages 9–13

Instructor: Ray Remesh

Monday–Friday, August 9–13

9:00–11:30 a.m.

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.