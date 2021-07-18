Ecosystem Long Form: Nick Carter’s Half Century of Helping Save the Bay

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While it might be a surprise to some of our readers, one of the key objectives of our educational mission at the Spy is to preserve Mid-Shore history. With now over 1,000 individual interviews with key regional stakeholders, we’d like to believe we serve both the immediate need to know about issues and people, but also keep an oral history of those leaders and their times as part of our permanent public archive, now safely protected forever in the Internet cloud.

With a few of these folks, we’ve made an editorial decision to use a long-form format, which means we intentionally go longer in length of an interview since we believe the quality and historical value of the subject and their stories are so important and rich to preserve.

We took that option after our interview with Nick Carter, the former fisheries biologist with the State of Maryland, a few weeks ago.

For well more than fifty years, Nick has been on the front lines of the region’s efforts to save the Chesapeake Bay. Starting fresh out of grad school at the University of Washington, Nick’s first assignment in Maryland was to find the cause of a major fishkill at the Coningowino dam in 1965.

And every year since then (he’s eighty-tw0) there has not been a day where he hasn’t been thinking that dam and all other things that continue to permanently threaten our fragile bay ecosystem.

In this Spy interview, we talk for the next twenty minutes or so about this remarkable life of service, his sometimes frustration with local governments like Kent County, and his long view of the Chesapeake’s prospects for survival.

This video is approximately twenty minutes in length.