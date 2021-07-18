CBMM Offers Fall sessions of STEAM Team Program

On four Saturdays this October, young mariners ages 4–9 are invited to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., to participate in CBMM’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) Team. Class sizes are limited, with advanced registration needed.

Each week, STEAM Team participants will join aCBMMeducator in a hands-on exploration incorporating science, technology, engineering, and math with the arts. Two sessions will be held each week, one from 10am–noon for children ages 4 to 6, and another from 1–3pm for children ages 7 to 9.

Program themes include “Oyster Exploration” on Oct. 2, “Digging Geology” on Oct. 9, “Engineering Agents” on Oct. 16, and “Who, What, Where, and Weather” on Oct. 23.

The cost per class is $15, with a 20% discount for CBMM members. Register online for all four sessions for an additional discount. Need-based scholarships for individual classes are available. For more information, and to register, visit cbmm.org/steamteam.

