KART Resumes Therapeutic Horseback Riding for Special Needs Community

The Kent Association of Riding Therapy (KART) is pleased to announce the start up their therapeutic horseback riding program after a year of forced closure due to COVID. KART provides two services for the summer program for Camp Fairlee, an Easterseals respite camp: equine assisted activities at the camp and therapeutic horseback riding at Worthmore Equestrian Center. “It is so nice to be able to serve this community again with this important therapeutic horseback riding program. The benefits and joy it brings to the riders and campers are heartwarming,” said Renée Bench, President.

KART trailers special therapeutic horses once a week to the camp so that campers can visit, groom, pet and bond with the horses. The visits provide a positive and calming experience as the campers interact with the horses.

Twice a week for 6 weeks, campers attend riding sessions with Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) certified instructors. With the help of trained therapeutic horses and dedicated volunteers, the rewarding benefits to the riders can be seen through physical, emotional, cognitive and social improvements. Horseback riding rhythmically moves the riders in a manner similar to a human’s regular gait which provides improvements in flexibility, balance and muscle strength. To ensure a safe riding session, a camper is assisted by their one-on-one Camp Fairlee counselor and KART sidewalkers and horse leaders.

KART hopes to resume its services in the fall for the students with special needs in the Kent County Schools. They provide this service at no cost to the schools or families.

Since 1984, as a Premier Accredited Center by PATH, KART has helped children and adults with special needs enhance their developmental growth physically, socially, emotionally, and cognitively. KART uses a multi-faceted program involving therapeutic horseback riding, grooming and caring for the horse, and comprehensive classroom instruction.

To learn more about KART or to donate or volunteer, please visit their website at www.kentridingtherapy.org.