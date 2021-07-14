The Garfield Center Reopens for Live Audience; SAST Running July 23 – August 8

Reopening its doors later this month to live audiences and events, the Garfield Center for the Arts has been hard at work rehearsing the eight short plays that make up this summer’s installment of their annual Short Attention Span Theatre. Also known as SAST, the production opens July 23rd and runs through August 8th.

Once again featuring a large cast of local performers and directors, along with premiering several original plays, SAST is produced by Worton resident Mark Sullivan. A champion on the yearly event and active in it almost every year since its inception, Mr. Sullivan is also a regular volunteer for the GCA and currently serves as the GCA Board President.

Nic Carter directs the comedy An Emoji Named Desire, by John Minigan. In the play, young intern Sterling is torn between charismatic, creative Blanchard DuBois and tough-minded project manager Ms. Stanley as he tries to chart his future path at a leading emoji building company. The play features Brad Chaires, Brianna Johnson, Hester Sachse and Dylan Lyles.

Brad Chaires is the director for God on the Couch, a comedy by Dan O’Day. In the privacy of his therapist’s office, God grapples with an existential crisis of biblical proportions. Gil Rambach and Dan Guidice are the performers.

Mark Sullivan also wrote and is directing one of the plays, Look Into Your Heart, which will feature performances by Steven Arnold and Nic Carter, the Garfield Center’s Executive Director and Theatre Manager. In the comedy a chance meeting in a park leads to surprising revelations and self-reflections.

Steven Arnold directs Shannon Whitaker, Dylan Lyles and Dan Guidice in Domestic Disturbances, a play by Steven Korbar. In this comedy, a woman admits during a police interview to becoming so unhinged by one of her husband’s tendencies that she’s attempted to murder him.

John Mann directs another comedy written by Dan O’Day, Deadman’s Curves, a play about a private eye, a dame and a mysterious box. Nevin Dawson and Heather Joyce-Byers are the performers.

Melissa McGlynn directs “A Day At The Ballpark,” a hilarious and, perhaps, familiar take on language and misinterpretations. In a classic pairing, McGlynn teams up alongside Jen Friedman to perform this great comedy piece.

Melissa McGlynn also directs the comedy The Possessthion, by Ron Burch. In the comedy, a precocious young girl has become possessed by a demon; but is that really bad news? The cast includes Jen Friedman, Sharon Herz and Patrick Pearce.

Performances begin July 23rd and run at 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 PM on Sundays through August 8th. Tickets are $18.00 (plus Eventbrite processing fees) for general audiences and $10.00 for students and can be purchased online anytime at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling the box office at 410-810-2060 Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 AM to 3 PM.