Chesapeake College Refocuses on Workforce Training, Changes Program for 55+

With a renewed focus on the mission to provide workforce training and the need to balance multiple priorities with limited resources, Chesapeake College has made the difficult decision to discontinue administration of the Institute for Adult Learning. The IAL membership program was developed 20 years ago to provide enrichment and education opportunities to adult learners over age 55.

Through a unique collaboration with IAL members, Chesapeake expanded educational services to the vibrant senior community of the service area. The College will continue to serve this and other populations with a variety of credit, non-credit, and personal enrichment offerings. Fortunately, since the IAL was first established at Chesapeake, other local community organizations have developed programming for seniors. Dave Harper, Vice President for Workforce & Academic Programs commented, “There are more educational opportunities for the over 55 population now, and we’re pleased that this group has a variety of enrichment options on the Mid-Shore.”

With service demands increasing and the landscape of higher education changing, the resources and administrative support required to sustain the IAL program must be refocused toward maintaining traditional academic programs and expanding workforce training programs.