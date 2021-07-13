Letter to the Editor: Darwin Didn’t Mean Survival of the Dumbest

Latest Covid news bulletins:

1) Dr. Fauci: Those who have not been vaccinated account for 99.5% of Covid-19 deaths.

2) The Delta variant is surging in states with lowest vaccination rates, mainly those red states that Trump won last November.

3) CPAC members cheer anti vaxxer who proudly proclaims he won’t be vaccinated.

What conclusions can we discern from these facts?

1) Anti-vaxxers are not just putting themselves at risk of sickness, hospitalization, and death. By preventing defeat of the virus, they are helping it survive and mutate to more problematic variants. Which means they are irresponsibly jeopardizing the health not only of themselves, but also of responsible citizens who have chosen to be vaccinated. Further, they are increasing healthcare costs because more sick people equate to higher insurance premiums for all.

2) Anti Vaxxers are competing for the first ever mass Darwin Award.

Bob Moores

Chestertown