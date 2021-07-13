House of the Week: Charming Cape Cod 

I have featured several homes in the Country Club Estates since this neighborhood has great appeal for its close proximity to Chestertown’s Historic District and for the lots with mature trees. When I drove up to this house, huge trees in the front yard provided privacy from the street and as I walked along the meandering brick sidewalk it was clear from the carefully created plantings with accents of color that a talented gardener lived here. The house has great curb appeal from its Cape Cod style with its symmetry from the center door, sidelights and transom, double windows on either side and three dormer windows centered above the door and the pairs of windows. Two tall hollies at each corner of the house and pairs of other shrubbery below the double windows complete the symmetry. A short “hyphen” connects the house to the one-car garage.

When I walked through the front door, the entrance hall’s “L” shaped stairs open to the second floor’s handrail creates a pleasant vista with a small table and mirror opposite the front door. The short hall next to the stairs passes the powder room and ends at the rear open plan kitchen-breakfast area-family room. Cased wall openings lead from the entry to the front left room that is furnished as an office and to the exquisite dining room on the right. I loved the dining room’s wallpaper pattern in mocha above a white wainscot with a white corner cabinet for display of fine china and serving pieces. The lovely wood furnishings and the mirror centered over the sideboard on axis with the center of the cased opening deepened the perspective.

Another cased opening at the rear of the dining room leads to the kitchen with its white cabinetry and appliances that contrast nicely with the beautiful wood floors. Accents of wallpaper in a foliage pattern for the backsplash and the soffit face above the upper cabinets breaks up the white surfaces for a unified look. The bay window that defines the breakfast area also is the logical place for the wall color change to a soothing sage green for both the breakfast area and the family room. The lovely marsh scene in the art above the pull down desk in the breakfast area picks up the wall color and adds more perspective to the interior wall.

The family room completes the open plan kitchen-breakfast area with its side wall of the fireplace, TV and comfortable upholstered furniture for relaxing by the fire or to watch TV. Another wide cased wall opening leads to the room at the front of the house that is furnished as an office with stained woodwork and window trim. Behind the family room is a cozy sunroom with built-in wood work. This corner room has skylights, French doors with full height sidelights that lead to the pergola that covers part of the rear deck with a side lattice panel that adds privacy. The Owner, who graciously gave me the tour, told me this open plan and the adjacent deck with a pergola sold her on the house and I was not surprised. When we walked onto the deck, the distant diagonal view was to protected farmland and the rear view of the lawn, mature trees and colorful plants and flowers create a serene haven.

All of the bedrooms and baths are located on the second floor with the primary bedroom at one corner with double windows on the rear wall to the landscape. The soft blue and rose interior design is restful and the spacious depth easily accommodates the bed and the chest opposite the bench at the foot of the bed. One guest bedroom has a dormer window and the light blue walls, iron bed with a curved headboard and floral coverlet is another restful retreat.

Highly desirable neighborhood with mature landscaping, faithful reproduction of a Cape Cod style house built in 1990 by one of the area’s best contractors, Tom Yetman, great flow on the main floor inside and outside, beautiful finishes of random width wood floors, crown and chair rail moldings, rear wall of windows and French doors to the deck and pergola for indoor-outdoor relaxation, lovely dining room for family and holiday celebrations-all this close to Chestertown’s Historic District!

Photography by Patty Hill, 410-441-4719

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.