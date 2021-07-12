Adkins Mystery Monday: What is Found in this Tall Grass?

Happy Mystery Monday! What did we find in the tall grass?

Last week, we highlighted trumpet creeper (Campsis radicans)! Trumpet creeper is a vigorous native vine that has tubular orange and scarlet blooms in July. It attracts hummingbirds and produces bean-like seed pods in the fall. This vine requires some maintenance in order to keep it in check, but it can be a good solution for stabilizing eroding areas.

