Cambridge City Manager Will Not Seek Contract Renewal

City Manager Patrick Comiskey has declined to seek renewal of his employment contract following the current contract’s expiration on July 31.

Comiskey, who was hired following a search in 2018, is Cambridge’s second city manager, having served in that role for

three years. Comiskey’s time as city manager has seen many transitions for Cambridge, with development and growth occurring across the city, according to a press release from the city.

“I wish Patrick, his wife Jane, and their beautiful dog Weaver all the best in the next phase of Patrick’s career,” Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw said in the statement. “The care they all have shown for the City of Cambridge, and their work to make this city a better place to call home cannot be overstated. Patrick’s good-heartedness and genuine love for others makes him the kind of public servant that is an asset anywhere he goes.”

According to the press release, city commissioners issued the following statements about Comiskey’s decision:

Ward 1 Commissioner Brian Roche — “I’ve appreciated Mr. Comiskey’s service and assistance while Cambridge continues to go through inevitable growing pains of the early stages of our professionally managed form of government.”

Commission President Lajan Cephas (Ward 2) — “We must remember that at the completion of each lap, the city commission did not run the race alone. Mr. Comiskey, thank you for the contributions you and your wife Jane has provided to the city of Cambridge.”

Ward 3 Commissioner Jameson Harrington — “It was always a pleasure to see Mr. Comiskey out at the many local events and businesses in Cambridge. It was nice to have a city manager involved with the local community.”

Ward 4 Commissioner Sputty Cephas — “Mr. Comiskey, thank you for time and commitment to the City of Cambridge. Best wishes on your future endeavors. Continue to share your knowledge and skillsets.”

Ward 5 Commissioner Chad Malkus — “I want to wish Patrick all the best in his future endeavors and to thank him for the great work he did over the past few years. I look forward to the hiring process for a new city manager, and my hope is that we can hire someone with equally extensive municipal experience and knowledge of strong fiscal governance.”

The Mayor and Commissioners of Cambridge will discuss the city manager vacancy at an upcoming meeting in July.

A review of requirements will occur with regard to naming an interim city manager, as well as requirements for search committee members for the hiring of a permanent city manager.