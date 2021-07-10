Uyttewaal Named ‘Nurse of the Year’ by UM SRH

Emily Uyttewaal, RN, of Easton, was named winner of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health 2021 Nurse of the Year Award in a recent award presentation conducted by UM SRH President and CEO Ken Kozel.
Uyttewaal, who works as a surgical nurse at the Ambulatory Surgery Center located at 6 Caulk Lane in Easton, was selected for this prestigious award from among 28 nurses nominated by their peers. Of the 28 nominees, 15 were selected by The Nurse Executive Committee as Unit Award Winners.
“Emily epitomizes the mission and values of Shore Regional Health,” said Brandi Covey, MSN, Nurse Manager at UM SRH Surgery Centers. “I’ve worked with Emily for over a decade in her roles as a staff nurse, PACU nurse and now a surgical nurse. Whatever she is doing, she always exudes excellence, unceasingly upholding herself to the highest standards of patient care.”
Individual nursing units throughout UM SRH responded to a call for nominations for the awards in March 2021. Nominations reflected how candidates exemplified the health care system’s “HEART” behaviors and values, as follows: Respect, Integrity, Teamwork, Excellence and Service.
Unit Award recipients and nominees received certificates of recognition from their managers during Nurses Week, May 6-12, 2021.
“Our nurses are exceptional and care for our community with their compassionate hearts, amazing skill, and perseverance in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Jenny Bowie, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President, Patient Care Services, at UM SRH. “Nurses across our system were nominated by their peers for living and breathing our core values and being the best of the best. I am so proud of our nominees who embody all that it means to be a nurse and I extend my celebratory congratulations to every single one of them. They are the nurses that we all strive to be and I thank them for their continued service in supporting our team and their continued care for our patients and community.”
2021 Nursing Unit Award Winners are:
- Wynne Aroom – Professional Nursing Practice
- Teresa Baker – Shore Home Care
- Chantra Buttrill – Surgical Services, UM SMC at Chestertown
- Constance Collins – Women & Children’s Health Services, UM SMC at Easton
- Chelsea Compton – Shore Behavioral Health, UM SMC at Dorchester
- Sandra Hammons – Surgical Services, UM SMC at Easton
- Annette Moore – Joint Replacement Center, UM SMC at Easton
- Sarah Morris – UM Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown
- Shauna Pryor – Requard Center for Acute Rehabilitation, UM SMC at Easton
- Mary Ann Scott – Infusion Center, UM SMC at Easton
- William Shertenlieb – Emergency Department, UM SMC at Dorchester
- Cynthia Simmons – Emergency Department, UM SMC at Dorchester
- Amanda Sutton – UM Chester River Home Care
- Emily Uyttewaal – UM SRH Ambulatory Surgery Center, Easton
- Rachel Wayman – 3 East Multispecialty Unit, UM SMC at Easton
Also honored by their peers as 2021 Nursing Award Nominees are:
- Laura Brittingham
- Sara Burns
- Thomas Bush
- Anne Cannon
- Kari Cheezum
- Barbara Cole
- Tricia Ericson
- Lisa Lisle
- Donna Lyons
- Maria Matulay
- Melissa Myers
- Tara Smith
- Emily Welsh
About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health
As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.
About the University of Maryland Medical System
The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore professional schools (Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry) in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations, including 13 hospitals and 9 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers. The UMMS flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.
