Uyttewaal Named ‘Nurse of the Year’ by UM SRH

Emily Uyttewaal, RN, of Easton, was named winner of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health 2021 Nurse of the Year Award in a recent award presentation conducted by UM SRH President and CEO Ken Kozel.

Uyttewaal, who works as a surgical nurse at the Ambulatory Surgery Center located at 6 Caulk Lane in Easton, was selected for this prestigious award from among 28 nurses nominated by their peers. Of the 28 nominees, 15 were selected by The Nurse Executive Committee as Unit Award Winners.

“Emily epitomizes the mission and values of Shore Regional Health,” said Brandi Covey, MSN, Nurse Manager at UM SRH Surgery Centers. “I’ve worked with Emily for over a decade in her roles as a staff nurse, PACU nurse and now a surgical nurse. Whatever she is doing, she always exudes excellence, unceasingly upholding herself to the highest standards of patient care.”

Individual nursing units throughout UM SRH responded to a call for nominations for the awards in March 2021. Nominations reflected how candidates exemplified the health care system’s “HEART” behaviors and values, as follows: Respect, Integrity, Teamwork, Excellence and Service.

Unit Award recipients and nominees received certificates of recognition from their managers during Nurses Week, May 6-12, 2021.

“Our nurses are exceptional and care for our community with their compassionate hearts, amazing skill, and perseverance in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Jenny Bowie, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President, Patient Care Services, at UM SRH. “Nurses across our system were nominated by their peers for living and breathing our core values and being the best of the best. I am so proud of our nominees who embody all that it means to be a nurse and I extend my celebratory congratulations to every single one of them. They are the nurses that we all strive to be and I thank them for their continued service in supporting our team and their continued care for our patients and community.”

2021 Nursing Unit Award Winners are:

Wynne Aroom – Professional Nursing Practice

Teresa Baker – Shore Home Care

Chantra Buttrill – Surgical Services, UM SMC at Chestertown

Constance Collins – Women & Children’s Health Services, UM SMC at Easton

Chelsea Compton – Shore Behavioral Health, UM SMC at Dorchester

Sandra Hammons – Surgical Services, UM SMC at Easton

Annette Moore – Joint Replacement Center, UM SMC at Easton

Sarah Morris – UM Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown

Shauna Pryor – Requard Center for Acute Rehabilitation, UM SMC at Easton

Mary Ann Scott – Infusion Center, UM SMC at Easton

William Shertenlieb – Emergency Department, UM SMC at Dorchester

Cynthia Simmons – Emergency Department, UM SMC at Dorchester

Amanda Sutton – UM Chester River Home Care

Emily Uyttewaal – UM SRH Ambulatory Surgery Center, Easton

Rachel Wayman – 3 East Multispecialty Unit, UM SMC at Easton

Also honored by their peers as 2021 Nursing Award Nominees are:

Laura Brittingham

Sara Burns

Thomas Bush

Anne Cannon

Kari Cheezum

Barbara Cole

Tricia Ericson

Lisa Lisle

Donna Lyons

Maria Matulay

Melissa Myers

Tara Smith

Emily Welsh

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System