Mid-Shore Community Foundation Appoints New Members

The Mid-Shore Community Foundation announces the appointment of six new members to its Board of Directors – Heather Guerieri, Harriette Lowery, Greg Meekins, Steve Rideout, Tolbert Rowe, and Charles Taylor.

The Foundation’s Board of Directors consists of twenty-nine individuals from throughout the Mid-Shore Region of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties. All members are volunteers and together they represent a diverse range of knowledge and experience.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome these new members,” said Buck Duncan, Foundation President. “We also thank Susan Chaffinch, Ken Kozel, Rick Scobey, Brett Summers, and Moorhead Vermilye who are completing their terms. We are fortunate to have such talented and supportive volunteers.”

Heather Guerieri (Queen Anne’s County) has dedicated her career to caring for individuals at the end-of-life. Heather serves as CEO of Compass and as President of the Board of Directors for the Hospice and Palliative Care Network of Maryland. She previously served on the Foundation’s Board of Directors from 2014–2020.

Harriette Lowery (Talbot County), born and raised in Talbot County, works at Chesapeake College encouraging and supporting the academic and social growth of the student population. Harriette is a member of the Frederick Douglass Honor Society, a member of St. Stephen’s A.M.E. Church in Unionville, and a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Baltimore. Her labor of love is working with organizations on the Eastern Shore to educate, promote, and preserve the history and the contributions of African American citizens on the Eastern Shore.

Greg Meekins (Dorchester County) retired from a long career with the Dorchester County School System where he served as Administrator for Alternative Learning, Supervisor of Pupil Services, and Principal of North Dorchester High School. Greg is a long-time member of the Dorchester Elks Lodge and he previously served on the Foundation’s Board of Directors from 2013–2019.

Steve Rideout (Dorchester County) retired as the Chief Judge of the Alexandria Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. Steve was a member of the Board of Directors for Foster Care Alumni of America and one of his proudest recognitions was being named as National CASA Judge of the year. More recently, he served as a Commissioner for the City of Cambridge and served on the Legislative Committee of the Maryland Municipal League. Judge Rideout now serves as an advocate and consultant for child welfare and juvenile justice issues.

Tolbert Rowe (Caroline County), a lifelong Eastern Shoreman, is the Vice President at Bay Capital Mortgage in Easton, Maryland and is very active in the community. Tolbert served on the Caroline County Board of Education for 18 years, 4 years as President. He serves as Executive Director of Channel Marker Foundation and as Treasurer/Coach for Mid Shore Challengers.

Charles Taylor (Kent County) retired from a long career in writing, editing, and media relations. During his career, Charles served as a Senior Communications Representative and Manager of major companies, including Dominion Virginia Power and Pepco. In retirement, Charles has committed himself and his passion for the arts to the betterment of Kent County, serving as Vice Chair of the National Music Festival, Vice President of Kent Cultural Alliance, and as a Director for Sultana Education Foundation.

Established in 1992, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to enhancing the quality of life throughout the Mid-Shore Region of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties. Since its founding, the Foundation has received over $90.7 million in contributions and has awarded more than $45.7 million in grants and scholarships. For additional information about the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, including a complete list of Board Members, visit: www.mscf.org/board.