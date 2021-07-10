Meet the Candidate: Brooke Lierman for MD Comptroller

The public is invited to attend the next meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County on Thursday, July 15 via Zoom, for another session of our 2021 “Meet the Candidates” series. We’ll hear from Brooke Lierman, candidate for Comptroller of Maryland.

Brooke Lierman currently serves in the Maryland House of Delegates, representing District 46 since 2015. An effective and passionate legislator, a mother of two, she is a disability and civil rights attorney. Delegate Lierman has successfully passed landmark legislation to invest in and improve public transit; end suspension and expulsion of young students; fund evidence-based gun violence prevention programs; aid sex trafficking victims; close loopholes in our family and paid leave laws and much more. In 2019, working with environmental groups and small businesses around the state, she passed the nation’s first statewide ban on Styrofoam food and beverage containers, and in 2020 she passed the HOME Act, banning housing discrimination based on the renter’s source of income. More information is available on her website,https://www.brookelierman.com/.

The meeting will open for a social time at 6:30 pm, including by a brief business meeting. At 7:00 we’ll hear from Delegate Lierman, with an extended opportunity for questions and discussion. Members will receive the Zoom link prior to the meeting – others please contact the club at info@dckcmd.comfor an invitation to attend.