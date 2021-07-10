MENU

Sections

More

July 10, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: Osprey Chick, Hawks Cove by Bob Reynolds

by Leave a Comment

Share
Ready to fly, ready to fish. Osprey chicks fledge at about 7 weeks, usually in late July. The family will stay on the nest until mid-August when the female is the first to leave for winter migration. The cycle begins again the following spring; it’s the heartbeat of the Bay. “Osprey Chick, Hawks Cove” by Bob Reynolds, Essex, MD.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *