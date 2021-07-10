Chesapeake Lens: Osprey Chick, Hawks Cove by Bob Reynolds

Ready to fly, ready to fish. Osprey chicks fledge at about 7 weeks, usually in late July. The family will stay on the nest until mid-August when the female is the first to leave for winter migration. The cycle begins again the following spring; it’s the heartbeat of the Bay. “Osprey Chick, Hawks Cove” by Bob Reynolds, Essex, MD.
