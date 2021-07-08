Spy Minute: The Avalon Kicks Off the Welcomed Return of Plein Air Easton

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Normally, the first program of any art festival is the least popular and perhaps the dullest part of those events. That is for the simple reason that these are orientation meetings that provide the nitty-gritty logistics, dos and don’ts, and timetables for the rest of the festival. And that was true with Plein Art Easton this afternoon as artists were welcomed with a catered lunch at the Avalon’s new pavillon.

Nonetheless, the Spy was interested in capturing the mood as the Avalon Foundation prepares to host the 17th annual Plein Art Festival since it was such a positive sign that our community was recovering from the loss of some fifteen months COVID pandemic.

And positive it was as over 150 artists began an international competition for the next ten days with eventually lead to some substantial awards for the best of year titles. Those awards will be handed out this year by none other than Daniel Weiss, CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to provide a perspective of how this modest idea of local artist Nancy Tankersley almost two decades ago has grown in stature.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For more information about Plein Air Easton please go here.