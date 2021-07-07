Mid-Shore Arts: “El Trompo” Mural Unveiled in Chestertown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of Chestertown’s July 2 First Friday highlights was the unveiling of the colorful mural “El Trompo” on Chestertown’s Cross Street.

The long-anticipated art piece by Fredy Granillo and Vanna Ramiriz was revealed Friday evening on the exterior wall of Ortiz Studios.

Local craftsman and musician Bob Ortiz introduced the project to a large gathering of supporters and art enthusiasts. Kent County Cultural Alliance Executive Director John Schratwieser and the new Director of Chestertown’s A & E District spoke about the importance of public art.

Artist Fredy Granillo talked about the evolution of the project. As a Salvadoran musician and artist, he wanted to convey an image of community and hope through the lens of a Latin American villa with children in the forefront. A young boy holds a spinning top in his hand, an emblematic worldwide childrens’ toy.

The mural was commissioned by Roberto & Pamela Ortiz and Robert Ortiz Studios with additional funding by the Kent Cultural Alliance, The Chestertown Arts & Entertainment District, The Social Action Committee for Racial Justice, Rob & Deb Glebe, and two additional friends who wish to remain anonymous.

Here are a few minutes of the mural unveiling and festivity.