Call for Script Proposals for the Garfield Center for the Arts’ 2022 Season

The Garfield Center for the Arts is calling for play and musical titles for consideration for production in its 2022 season. Suggestions and proposals can be made by Directors who have an interest in directing specific titles, as well as by interested community members, patrons of the Garfield Center and arts participants. All proposals must be received by the Garfield Center by 5:00 PM on Friday, August 13, 2021.

For Directors, the Garfield Center Programming Committee has issued the following specific guidelines for proposing titles:

Submit a list containing multiple titles (at least 3, no more than 10).

Give title, playwright and a synopsis for each proposed title.

For each title, give the casting requirements (gender and age breakdowns).

For each title, state how many total weeks of rehearsal would be needed prior to opening (include dress rehearsal week).

If the royalty company that owns the play/musical is known, include that information.

Explain why a specific title would make for a successful production at the Garfield.

Explain how, if relevant, each title may engage the general Eastern Shore community.

If you believe the Garfield Center is not familiar with your past directorial experience, please provide a bio of your past directing credits, if applicable.

Your calendar year availability to direct the show must be included for consideration.

Interested community members, Garfield patrons and participants who would like to suggest titles need only follow these guidelines:

There is no requirement to give more than a single suggestion, but multiple suggestions are welcome.

Your response to why a title would be a good fit for the Garfield Center and how it would engage the Eastern Shore community would be very helpful for title consideration.

As indicated above, The Garfield strongly recommends that interested Directors should propose multiple titles instead of just one or two. Providing a list allows the Programming Committee to consider more titles in which a Director has a specific interest, and it will give potential directors more opportunity for consideration.

Detailed information on submitting a proposal is also available on the GCA web site at http://garfieldcenter.org/ directors/.

To submit titles and lists, please email playideas@garfieldcenter.org and include all information requested above. Once received, submissions will be acknowledged with a response email. Directors will be informed of the final selections once the Programming Committee has finalized the season.