Studio B Art Gallery’s Plein Air Easton 2021 Schedule

Studio B Art Gallery is pleased to announce the gallery’s schedule and featured artists for Plein Air Easton 2021. Plein Air Easton is the nation’s largest outdoor art competition. Some of the world’s top plein air artists compete for awards and prizes every July in Easton, Maryland.

The week kicks off with a special gallery open house reception on Friday, July 9, featuring Bernard Dellario and other gallery artists from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Bernard will also be at the gallery on Thursday, July 15, with two live painting demonstrations at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Bernard Dellario studied drawing and painting at the Art League School in Alexandria, Virginia and has taken several workshops with nationally recognized artists. He has been a member of the prestigious Washington Society of Landscape Painters since 2003 and currently serves as the society’s President. He has won several awards, teaches painting workshops, and has juried local art competitions.

On Wednesday, July 14, visit with award winner Hiu Lai Chong at Studio B Art Gallery starting at about 1 p.m. Hiu Lai is an oil painter who uses vivid colors and sensitive brushstrokes to express mood and feeling in her subjects. In 2012, Hiu Lai received the Grand Prize and Artist’s Choice Award at Plein Air Easton.

Studio B Art Gallery is honored to have art on display and for sale by many previous Plein Air Easton winners and world-renowned artists. Stop into Studio B Art Gallery any time while you visit Easton during the 2021 festival. Summer is the perfect time to explore one of the most picturesque small towns on the East Coast while interacting with some of the nation’s top plein air painters.

Visit Studio B Art Gallery at 7B Goldsborough Street in Easton, Maryland or online at www.studiobartgallery.com to view original paintings by all the gallery’s exceptional artists. You can purchase directly on the website, call to arrange a private viewing (443-988-1818), or stop into the gallery during open hours.