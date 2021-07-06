Report: Md. Had Second-Lowest Rate of In-Person Learning During Pandemic

A States Newsroom report says “a new study shows that racial and geographic gaps persisted as K-12 students went back to their classrooms—with non-Hispanic white kids more often the ones attending a brick-and-mortar school full-time in most states.”
The study, featured in a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, looked at in-person and online learning from last September through April.
According to the report:
“The study found that access to in-person learning varied by state: 100% of students in Wyoming and Montana had access to in-person instruction, while Hawaii, Maryland and Washington had the lowest shares of students in their classrooms full-time.
“Only about 2.3% of Maryland students had access to full-time, in-person instruction.
“The new data also found a racial disparity in most states on whether students were learning online or in person. In 43 states, access to full-time, in-person learning was higher for non-Hispanic white students compared to those of color.
“Racial disparities in Maryland were small — students of color were 3.5% less likely to have in-person learning access — because most schools were closed.”
Read the full article by States Newsroom reporter Laura Olson on the Maryland Matters website.
