Spy Report: Marking Oxford’s Middle Passage Port and Honoring Black Founders

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It was more than moving yesterday to take note of a special program to honor and document Oxford’s history as a Middle Passage port that brought millions of Africans into slavery.

Sponsored by the Middle Passage Ceremonies and Port Markers Project, this special occasion was hosted at the Water’s Edge Museum in Oxford, to honor those early Black families who played a critical role in the founding of the state of Maryland.

With the help of Maryland’s First Lady, Yumi Hogan, Secretary of State John Wobensmith, and La Fleur Paysour from the National Museum of African American History and Culture, this gathering of over a hundred paid special homage to the its founding Black families.

With a special blessing coming from Chief Wolf Mother, Mause-Waiwash, representing the Native Americans of the Eastern Shore, the celebration was a fitting reminder of the special role that Black men and women played in the early history of our country.

The Spy was there to share a few of the many highlights.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about the Middle Passage Ceremonies and Port Markers Project please go here.

.