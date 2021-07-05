MENU

July 5, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Adkins Mystery Monday: What is This Showy Plant?

Happy Mystery Monday! We’re kicking off July with this showy plant. What is it?
Last week, we highlighted the eight-spotted forester moth! This moth is part of the owlet moth family. They have black velvety wings with cream-colored spots and showy orange tufts on their legs. As larvae, they rely on Virginia creeper and grape plants. As adults, they seek out nectar from flowers and, unlike many moths, are diurnal (active during the day)
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum.

