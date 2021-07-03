UM SRH and Community Partners Schedule Free Mobile Walk-up First Dose Vaccine Clinics

The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, in partnership with area churches and community organizations, has scheduled a number of free first-dose COVID-19 walk-up vaccine clinics during July and August.

Vaccination opportunities include:

Friday, July 2, 4 to 8 pm: The Salvation Army, 200 Washington Street (Cambridge)

Saturday, July 10, 12 to 5 pm: Eldorado-Brookview Volunteer Fire Department, 5752 Rhodesdale Eldorado Road (Eldorado)

Sunday, July 11, 12 to 4 pm: Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church, 425 High Street (Cambridge)

Tuesday, July 13, 3 to 6 pm: Sunnyside Alliance Church, 6010 Sunnyside Court (East New Market)

Wednesday, July 28, 4 to 6 pm: Cambridge Spanish Adventist Church, 616 Race Street (Cambridge)

Sunday, August 8, 12 to 4 pm: Shrewsbury Parish Church, 12824 Shrewsbury Church Road (Kennedyville)

Friday, August 13, 4 to 8 pm: Cherry Beach Park, 110 Cherry Beach Road (Sharptown)

Vaccinations at all locations are open to anyone age 12 or older (if a person is younger than 18, a parent is required to be present to give consent) and are available while supplies last. All locations will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Second doses of the vaccine will be scheduled at each location and will take place three weeks after the first doses have been administered.

The clinics are free and open to walk-ups; however, people are encouraged to register by emailing their name(s) and phone number(s) to Lisa Eisemann at leisemann@umm.edu , or calling 410-822-1000, ext. 1227.

The clinics are being operated by UMSRH’s Mobile Vaccination Program, and are administered by UM SRH transitional nurse navigators, registered nurses and pharmacy team members, and also by nurse and physician volunteers from the community.

The UM Shore Regional Health initiative mirrors a comprehensive mobile vaccine project undertaken by the University of Maryland Medical System, which was awarded a state grant of nearly $3 million to expand its work on COVID-19 mobile vaccination outreach for vulnerable populations across the System’s footprint. The grant funds are being used to deploy vaccination teams to communities served by the System’s acute-care hospitals. So far, the UMMS mobile vaccination teams have provided more than 11,400 vaccinations at more than 100 clinics, including businesses, churches, schools and senior housing communities.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System