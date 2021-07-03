Kent County Fair Returns!

The Kent County Fair is returning this summer to the Kent Ag Center fairgrounds at 21349 Tolchester Beach Road, Chestertown, July 15-17! There is exciting new entertainment including Justin Singleton and the Shorebillies, who will perform Thursday from 7-9pm. Friday, July 16 singer Ashton Mooday will perform with her band, Hometown Zeroes at 7pm, followed by Family Friendly Karaoke at 8pm. Saturday evening the 4-H Livestock and Cake auctions are back! Come spend a fun filled evening at the fair and support local 4-H youth.
Each evening, in addition to food trucks and the fair kitchen, special dinners will be available to purchase; Thursday, crab cakes, Friday, pork BBQ and Saturday, chicken BBQ. Dinner tickets will be available approximately 1 hour prior to the dinner being served at 5pm until sold out. Throughout the 3 days of the fair, 4-H animal shows and events will be taking place and there will be many activities for families, including carnival rides and live demonstrations. Please visit the fair’s website for a schedule of events each day, www.kentcountyfair.org. We look forward to seeing you at the Fair!
The Kent Agriculture Center, Inc. is a non-profit focused on the mission of agriculture education. The 12 member all-volunteer board includes a 4-H youth member who organizes and conducts the annual Kent County Fair. They also host a spring auction to support the fair and fairgrounds. To learn more, visit the Kent County Fair website or contact the board at kentagcenter@gmail.com.
