Local Izaak Walton League Gives $10K in Scholarships

The Chapter gave ten thousand dollars in scholarships to 4 undergraduate students and 2 to doctorate candidates at the Horn Point Labs. The Labs are a component of the facilities for advanced environmental studies within the University of Maryland.

Undergraduate Winners

Pictured from left to right are: Molly Johnson, Jack Martell, Owen Mank, Chris Kaminskas, and Janet Wheatley (Chair of the selection committee).

Molly Johnson graduated from Easton HS, she will attend Northeastern Univ. and major in biology. She graduated with a GPA in the top 5% of the class, was a member of the National Honor Society and the National Art Honor Society. Molly’s goal is to work in environmental science and climate change awareness.

Jack Martell graduated from Saints Peter and Paul High School and will be attending Middlebury College in the Fall as a major in conservation biology. Throughout high school Jack tutored for the National Honor Society. He rowed for 4 years with the Freedom Rowers and volunteered at Horn Point in 2019.

Owen Mank attended Colonel Richardson H.S., will go to the Univ. of Maryland and major in engineering. Owen has an extensive resume including participation in numerous clubs, was a member of the Honor Society, and Class Valedictorian.

Chris Kaminskas is a repeat winner from Easton High School. Chris will be a sophomore this fall at Coastal Carolina Univ. in Conway, SC. Chris is a scholar athlete majoring in Marine Sciences, minoring in Computer Science and is on the Lacrosse team.

Scholarships Awarded to Horn Point Graduate Students

The Mid-Shore Chapter of the Izaak Walton League awarded 2 scholarships to the 2021 recipients and recognized the 2 winners from the Chapter’s 2020 program at the Chapter’s June 24th dinner meeting.

Pictured from left to right are: Carin Starr, program coordinator, Sophia Ahn (2021), Anna Windle, and Pauline Huanca (2020 winners). The other 2021 winner, Carol Kim was unable to attend.

All recipients are currently working towards their doctorate degrees.

Sophia is doing research on harmful algal blooms along coastal waters of the U.S. that can cause impacts on fisheries and recreational swimming closures.

Carol is studying the impact of receding march lands and the impacts on adjacent waters as well as best management practices to implement to restore marshes to their full ecosystem function and stability.

Anna is researching the use of drones to observe and evaluate red tides and monitor water quality.

Pauline is analyzing microorganisms and how they contribute to oxygen depletion thru metabolic processes.

These students at the University of Maryland, Environmental Studies Laboratory (located at Horn Point Laboratory in Cambridge) represent the future managers, professors and researchers who will help us preserve and improve the Chesapeake Bay and our coastal waters for our benefit and enjoyment in years to come.