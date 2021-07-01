Letter to Editor: The MSCF Thanks the Mid-Shore

Thank you, your efforts made a difference!

As the Mid-Shore Community Foundation concludes its COVID-19 Response efforts, it would like to thank the individuals, businesses, and organizations that came together to support the Mid-Shore Region – Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties.

On March 31, 2020, the Foundation established a COVID-19 Response Fund to rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations at the frontline of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Foundation made a leadership gift of $100,000 and waived all administrative fees to the Fund.

More than 400 businesses and individuals contributed to the fund and thanks to all who donated, the Foundation was able to provide $1,573,883.00 to 99 local nonprofit organizations! A full report is available online (www.mscf.org).

We have remained open throughout the pandemic. In times of crisis, community foundations are uniquely positioned to put their philanthropic leadership and deep, cross-sector relationships to work. The Foundation serves as a trusted community partner – connecting those who want to help, with an established process of quickly distributing funds to the nonprofit organizations that are providing vital services to our community. Thank you to all who have contributed. Your efforts made a tremendous difference, and we are honored to provide our generous community members with a way to support those in need.”

The Foundation is resuming its normal grant process of one grant cycle per year, and the submission deadline is October 1st. Nonprofit Organizations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties are invited to apply, and applications are available online (www.mscf.org/grants).

Buck Duncan

President

Mid-Shore Community Foundation