Benedictine Awarded Grant from The Maryland Community Health Resources Commission

The Benedictine School for Exceptional Children, located in Ridgely, MD, is very grateful to The Maryland Community Health Resources Commission (CHRC) for their recent grant award of $36,100. The overall purpose of this emergency relief is to support community providers of services to individuals with developmental disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds specifically support efforts to reopen, restore, and transform coordinated services to individuals with developmental disabilities, as well as relief to DDA providers experiencing acute revenue shortfalls and increased operating costs due to the pandemic’s impact.

“The Benedictine School provides important services for children and adults with differing abilities,” commented Mark Luckner, CHRC Executive Director. “The Commission commends the Maryland General Assembly for providing this emergency funding to address the impact of COVID in our state and we are delighted to support the work of the Benedictine School.”

For more than 60 years, Benedictine has helped children and adults ages 5 to 70+ with developmental disabilities and autism achieve their greatest potential and highest level of independence. Benedictine utilized this generous grant award from the CHRC to offset unexpected viral remediation costs during the pandemic. The crucial deep-cleaning and disinfecting process minimized COVID’s impact, creating safer and healthier environments for children in our school residential program on campus, group home residents, training program participants in Easton, and dozens of Benedictine staff supporting these individuals every day. Guided by our core values of compassionate caring, dignity of work and hospitality, Benedictine remains committed to enriching the lives of those we serve.

Benedictine thanks the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission for their continuing support of Maryland residents with developmental disabilities!

Supported by the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission. The views presented here are those of the grantee organization and not necessarily those of the Commission, its Commissioners, or its staff.

Benedictine helps children and adults with developmental disabilities reach their greatest potential without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, or age