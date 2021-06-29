Chester River Chorale Announces Fall Semester; Holiday Concert

The Chester River Chorale (CRC) is thrilled to announce that the Board and Artistic Leadership have formally decided to resume activities for the Fall 2021 Semester.

The Chorale will offer the 22nd presentation of A Chester River Holiday on Friday, December 10th and Saturday, December 11th, 2021, at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown. The Board & Leadership of CRC are so happy to be able to bring this beloved local tradition back to life. This will also be the final performance for CRC’s longtime Artistic Director, Doug Cox, who is retiring.

The Chorale’s first full rehearsal will be the evening of Monday September 13th, and every Monday thereafter. The Chorale will be rehearsing at the home of Minary’s Dream Alliance, a new non-profit community service organization, located at the former Frank M. Jarman American Legion Post on Morgnec Road. Thanks to generous community support, CRC has secured a donation of a high-quality piano that will be available for CRC rehearsals and Minary’s Dream Alliance programs.

New and returning members are welcome to join the Chorale. The Chorale is an all-volunteer, non-auditioned community chorus whose informal motto is “Sing for joy!” If you love to sing in church, in the car, or in the shower, CRC hopes that you will consider singing with the Chorale. The ability to read music is helpful, but neither expected nor required. Please note that all participants must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19. Feel free to email info@chesterriverchorale.org with any questions.

The Chester River Chorale is under the direction of Doug Cox and accompanied by local pianist Stephanie LaMotte. Singers of all ages are welcome and encouraged to join. Please see our website, www.chesterriverchorale.org, for more information. The Chorale is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.