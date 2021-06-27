Special Events Return to Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum was proud to welcome around 3,000 people to its St. Michaels, Md., campus during Father’s Day weekend for the Antique & Classic Boat Festival, a welcome sight for the first festival hosted at CBMM in more than a year.

“It was very important to us to be able to host festivals again, not just for CBMM, but to help bring guests back to the Town of St. Michaels as a whole,” said CBMM President and CEO Kristen Greenaway. “We know how important tourism is for our community and are hopeful that the success of this event is a sign of an ongoing recovery.”

CBMM is now looking forward to July 3, when it will open its campus to anyone wishing to watch Independence Day fireworks. Hosted this year by the St. Michaels Fire Department, the fireworks show will launch after dusk, and CBMM’s campus and facilities will be open to the public free of charge starting at 5pm. Guests are welcome to bring their own food or drink, as there will be no vendors or live music this year. A rain date has been set for July 4 at the same time. Visit cbmm.org/festivals to find more upcoming events.