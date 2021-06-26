MENU

June 26, 2021

Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: “Strawberry Moon Rise” by David Sites

The strawberry moon is the first of four full moons of the summer season. Its name, which originates from Indigenous peoples, refers to the ripening of strawberries and other fruits that occurs in late spring and early summer. In this image, it adds a welcome grace note to the much-maligned Bay Bridge. “Strawberry Moon Rise” by David Sites

