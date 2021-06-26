Chesapeake Lens: “Strawberry Moon Rise” by David Sites

The strawberry moon is the first of four full moons of the summer season. Its name, which originates from Indigenous peoples, refers to the ripening of strawberries and other fruits that occurs in late spring and early summer. In this image, it adds a welcome grace note to the much-maligned Bay Bridge. “Strawberry Moon Rise” by David Sites
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.