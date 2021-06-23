The Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area Welcomes Pride of Baltimore II

The Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area (SOCHA) welcomes the Pride of Baltimore II to Chestertown the weekend of June 25- 27, 2021.

As America’s Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail Ambassador, the Pride of Baltimore II will sail into Chestertown on June 25, 2021, docking at the Chestertown Marina. Throughout the weekend, the public is invited to take a close-up view of this replica War of 1812 privateer schooner and talk to the crew during deck tours and sunset sails. To learn more about public sails – https://pride2.org/come-aboard.

A new shoreside traveling exhibit and virtual programming, provided through a partnership between the National Park Service’s Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail and Pride II, will encourage visitors to explore the history of the War of 1812 in the Chesapeake Bay area and highlight the nationally significant connection to the region. The shoreside displays will be open alongside the Pride II provide a fun experience for adults and children alike.

SOCHA was one of several organizations supporting grant funding from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority to bring Pride II to Chestertown and to six other heritage area ports along the Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail. The Stories of the Chesapeake is a nonprofit, certified Maryland Heritage Area serving Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties. It works with community partners to tell the story of Maryland’s Eastern Shore through preservation and enriching experiences to promote the cultural and natural heritage of the region while enhancing its economic vitality. For more information about the Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area, visit www.storiesofthechesapeake.org.