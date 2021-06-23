Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 23; Md. in ‘Green Zone’

Maryland’s COVID-19 case rate has dropped below 1 per 100,000, putting the state in the federal “green zone” category for cases. Maryland is one of only three states nationwide reporting case rates under 1 per 100,000 — the other two are Vermont and South Dakota.

The statewide case rate is 0.99, and overall, half of the state’s jurisdictions are reporting case rates in the green zone. Official data by jurisdiction is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

• While President Biden set a national goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by the Fourth of July, Maryland achieved this milestone by Memorial Day, and has now vaccinated 73.2% of adults.

• To get vaccinated, and be eligible for the state’s $2 million VaxCash program, find a provider at covidvax.maryland.gov.

• The state is reporting record lows today for both its daily (0.50%) and 7-day (0.61%) positivity rates.

• Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 125 statewide, including 88 patients in acute beds and 37 in ICU beds. This is the first time the state is reporting less than 100 COVID-19 patients in acute beds since March 27, 2020.

Editor’s Note: With COVID-19 statistics continuing to improve as more people are vaccinated, The Spy will discontinue its daily update at the end of this month. If there is a significant change in the trends, we will resume the update.

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m., although some counties do not update on weekends. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

• Kent County’s COVID-19 cases remain at 1,353.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.33%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 461,887, an increase of 59 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 7 people died as a result of COVID-19, leaving the state’s total at 9,505.

• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 0.61% (-0.04 from yesterday).

Vaccinations

• CDC 18+ population with at least one dose : 73.2%

• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 56.18% of Marylanders and 50.17% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 49.97% and 45.65% respectively.

• To pre-register for a vaccine appointment, visit www.marylandvax.org or covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine

• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c

Hospitalizations

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland dropped by 21 in the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 125 people hospitalized — 88 in acute care and 37 in intensive care.