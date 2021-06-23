F3 Tech Seeks Companies Aquaculture and Energy Storage Sectors

F3 Tech, a leading commercialization program for early-stage companies supported by the nonprofit Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center and the U.S. Economic Development Administration, is seeking companies in the aquaculture and energy storage sectors to apply to its 2021 accelerator program.

“At F3 Tech, we are focused on helping early-stage companies in the agriculture, aquaculture and energy storage sectors get to market faster and achieve commercial success through a comprehensive review of opportunities for private investment and revenue diversification,” said Program Director Chris Hlubb. “We’ve seen a big interest in soil and crop health this year, which is great, and we want to round out the portfolio with more technologies related to aquaculture and energy storage.”

The F3 Tech Accelerator Program requires no equity from participants, a unique value proposition for many early-stage companies. Companies from across the U.S. are invited to apply. Participants will receive:

– Funding to expedite commercialization

– Executive support and coaching to prepare each company for potential investment

– Executive guidance for potential acquisition and/or commercial launch

– Connections to related industry clients, investors and customers

F3 targets companies who have achieved seed investment and product validation. During the program, its team of experienced business executives embed themselves in the day-to-day workings of the companies to assist with messaging, branding, networking with potential customers and investors and assess the most important needs of the company to complete the program with the greatest chance for follow-on investment and product sales. The 4-month program aims to expedite financial successes and stabilize the companies to assure they make it past the most intensive and important periods that will guarantee sustainable growth.

“We know that great ideas are found everywhere but few companies have the potential to execute on their dreams,” said Hlubb. “Implementation is everything for an early-stage company that needs to prove its market value or even create a market for its products.”

The goal of the F3 Tech Accelerator is to provide the business intelligence and speed needed to advance more ideas to market to increase consumer adoption, add value to traditional agriculture communities and spread the word about innovations that could evolve the market.

The deadline to apply for the F3 Tech Accelerator Program is June 30, 2021. Finalists will be announced in August and the program will start on September 7, 2021.

To apply for the F3 Tech Accelerator Program, please visit: https://f3tech.org/program/accelerator/

About F3 Tech Accelerator

The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors. For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/.