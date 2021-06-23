Another Good Sign: Premium Cinemas Opens Luxury Movie Theater In Chestertown

Flagship Premium Cinemas announced today that they will be opening their newest theater in Chestertown, Maryland. Located in the Washington Square Shopping Center, Flagship Premium Cinema Chestertown will feature deluxe amenities including luxurious powered reclining seats, online reserved seating, in-lobby ticketing kiosks, self-serve beverages with free refills and, coming soon, a bar with beer and wine selections.

“Flagship Premium Cinemas is excited to expand our Eastern Shore presence into the Chestertown market. Flagship understands that Chestertown is a community that has specific needs and is committed to offering exclusive film choices and special programming. Our goal is to ensure the highest quality movie experience.” stated Paul Wenger, President of Flagship Cinemas.

“The town and the county are thrilled that Flagship Premium Cinemas will be operating the Chestertown movie theatre, their experience in the movie industry and commitment to serving the needs of the community are very apparent.” stated Jamie Williams, Kent County Director of Economic & Tourism Development.

Flagship Premium Cinemas appreciates the opportunity to introduce a new, upscale movie-going experience in Chestertown to fulfill the specific needs of this exclusive community. In addition to Chestertown, Flagship currently operates locations in Easton, Cambridge and West Ocean City.

Further details can be found on the company’s website: www.flagshipcinemas.com