Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 22

Editor’s Note: With COVID-19 statistics continuing to improve as more people are vaccinated, The Spy will discontinue its daily update at the end of this month. If there is a significant change in the trends, we will resume the update.
The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m., although some counties do not update on weekends. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.
Key points for today
• Kent County’s COVID-19 cases remain at 1,353.
• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.24%.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 461,828, an increase of 49 in the last 24 hours.
• In the last 24 hours, 8 people died as a result of COVID-19, leaving the state’s total at 9,498.
• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 0.65% (-0.01 from yesterday).
Vaccinations
• CDC 18+ population with at least one dose : 73.1%
• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 556.07% of Marylanders and 50.12% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 49.81% and 45.37% respectively.
• To pre-register for a vaccine appointment, visit www.marylandvax.org or covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine
• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c
Hospitalizations
• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland dropped by 7 in the last 24 hours.
• There currently are 146 people hospitalized — 108 in acute care and 38 in intensive care.
