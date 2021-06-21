MENU

June 22, 2021

Rally Marks Juneteenth, Urges Talbot to Move Confederate Monument from Courthouse Lawn

Speakers at a Saturday, June 19, rally note the designation of Juneteenth as a federal holiday and urge the Talbot County Council to move the Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn.

This video is about 10 minutes long.

