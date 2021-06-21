Rally Marks Juneteenth, Urges Talbot to Move Confederate Monument from Courthouse Lawn

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speakers at a Saturday, June 19, rally note the designation of Juneteenth as a federal holiday and urge the Talbot County Council to move the Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn.

This video is about 10 minutes long.