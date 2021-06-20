Mid-Atlantic Symphony Announces Formation of Youth Orchestra

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony is forming a youth orchestra to give talented young musicians on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and in southern Delaware the opportunity to learn, perform and create memories that will last for a lifetime.

Weekly rehearsals will take place at the centrally located Performing Arts Center in Ocean City, MD on Tuesday evenings from September 21, 2021, through May 31, 2022, culminating in a public performance at the Center.

The Youth Orchestra is open to students in grades 6 through 12. Auditions for strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, and harp will be conducted virtually and will commence this month.

“The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Youth Orchestra will provide a stimulating environment that will empower and encourage students to develop a passion for experiencing and performing classical music,” said Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Music Director Julien Benichou. “Participation in a youth orchestra not only provides challenging and rewarding development opportunities for young performers, but also cultivates the next generation of musicians, teachers, and supporters of fine music.”

“Formation of the Youth Orchestra demonstrates the Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s commitment to engage students in classical music through a variety of outreach programs,” said Board Chair Jeffrey Parker. “We are pleased to be able to provide this exciting new opportunity to young people in southern Delaware and on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.”

Consistent with the Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s goal to serve a diverse audience of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds, scholarships will be available to students who otherwise would be unable to participate in the Youth Orchestra.

Youth Orchestra audition requirements and applications are available at midatlanticsymphony.org under the Youth Orchestra tab. Tuition for the full season is $650; payments can be arranged upon acceptance into the Orchestra

For additional information about the Youth Orchestra, contact Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra General Manager Dane Krich at 410-917-7587, or by email at dane@midatlanticsymphony.org.

The only professional symphony orchestra serving Maryland’s Eastern Shore and southern Delaware, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.