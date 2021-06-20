Cherry Tree: Like a River Stood on End by Christopher Citro

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Like a River Stood on End

The fennel’s gone to seed and I don’t mind.

Three nights ago I stopped with the scissors,

watched a bee the size of a Tylenol crawl

from a blossom. That changes you.

The kind of man I am I know

this will soon sit deep under snow.

Pots are boiling over on the stove.

They excavated and found another street

ten feet down. Does it happen gradually,

building a new town on top of the old one

everyone grew up in and it was fine.

What’s there to do but rescue one another

from overwhelming forces. Tomorrow

night you can life-save me. For minutes

we’ll be overwhelmingly present.

Both bedroom windows open.

The back of my head still sore

from where an owl struck it twice.

Christopher Citro is the author of If We Had a Lemon We’d Throw It and Call That the Sun (Elixir Press, 2021), winner of the 2019 Antivenom Poetry Award, and The Maintenance of the Shimmy-Shammy (Steel Toe Books, 2015). His honors include a 2018 Pushcart Prize for poetry, a 2019 fellowship from the Ragdale Foundation, Columbia Journal’s poetry award, and a creative nonfiction award from The Florida Review. Christopher’s poetry appears widely in literary journals such as American Poetry Review, Ploughshares, Iowa Review, West Branch, Gulf Coast, and Alaska Quarterly Review. He teaches creative writing and lives in Syracuse, New York