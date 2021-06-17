UM SRH and Community Partners Schedule Free Mobile Vaccine Clinics

The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, in partnership with three area churches, will offer free COVID-19 walk-up vaccine clinics in the coming weeks.
- Greater New Hope Church and Ministries, 4514 Preston Road, Preston, Md., 21655 will host a vaccine clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.
- New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 12020 N. Central Avenue, Ridgely, Md., 21660 has scheduled a vaccine clinic over two days – from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 25.
- Vision of Faith and Empowerment Ministry, 107 S. Main Street, Hurlock, Md., 21643 has arranged for a vaccine clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29.
Vaccinations at all locations are open to anyone age 12 or older (if a person is younger than 18, a parent is required to be present to give consent) and are available while supplies last. All locations will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Second doses of the vaccine will be scheduled at each location and will take place three weeks after the first doses have been administered.
The clinics are free and open to walk-ups; however, people are encouraged to register by emailing their name(s) and phone number(s) to Lisa Eisemann at leisemann@umm.edu, or calling 410-822-1000, ext. 1227.
Since early spring, and because of 20 clinics scheduled through the Mobile Vaccination Program conducted by University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, in collaboration with community partners in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties, more than 2,000 individuals have received COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines at these locations are administered by UM SRH transitional nurse navigators, registered nurses and pharmacy team members, and also by nurse and physician volunteers from the community.
The UM Shore Regional Health initiative mirrors a comprehensive mobile vaccine project undertaken by the University of Maryland Medical System, which was awarded a state grant of nearly $3 million to expand its work on COVID-19 mobile vaccination outreach for vulnerable populations across the System’s footprint. The grant funds are being used to deploy vaccination teams to communities served by the System’s acute-care hospitals. So far, the UMMS mobile vaccination teams have provided more than 11,400 vaccinations at more than 100 clinics, including businesses, churches, schools and senior housing communities.
About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health
As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.
About the University of Maryland Medical System
The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore professional schools (Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry) in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations, including 13 hospitals and 9 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers. The UMMS flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.
