Light at the End of the COVID Tunnel with Qlarant’s CEO Ron Forsythe

It is hard to think of another Mid-Shore company in recent history that has made more cultural and strategic changes in how they conduct their business than Qlarant, headquartered in Talbot County. In this case, Qlarent, which had been operating its nonprofit businesses since 1973, made the bold move over five years ago to consolidate those free-standing entities and bring its entire workforce under one name to offer their solutions for fraud, waste & abuse, quality improvement, data sciences & technology management, and Agile staff transformation.

This major change in corporate culture and team building was bearing significant results with Qlarant’s growth, at least before the entire world changed in the face of an international pandemic in March 2020. By its 2nd quarter, everything had changed for Qlarant and their clients. And watching all of this unfold was Ron Forsythe, Qlarant’s president, and CEO, who had carefully planned and the company’s organizational change, and in what seemed to him like a New York minute, everything not only changed but stayed changed for the next eighteen months.

The good news for Qlarant was that they had always planned for a crisis situation. As Ron notes in the Spy’s latest interview with him last week, the company’s 400 plus employees quickly pivoted to those “Plan B” playbooks. And even under these unprecedented conditions, Forsythe notes that revenue grew by six percent in 2020.

But as America has started to move into a new post-COVID era, Ron highlights a new set of challenges for him and his colleagues. Questions like which employees should be allowed to continue to work at home, how to manage and build relations with customers in the future, and most importantly for any CEO, how does one keep and grow corporate culture.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about Qlarant please go here.